Tayshia Adams is no longer a part of the Bachelor Nation podcasts.

Tayshia Adams is no longer a part of the Bachelor Nation podcast.

Both of Tayshia Adams’ podcasts are ending.

The former Bachelorette will no longer be a co-host on Click Bait or Bachelor Happy Hour; Tia Booth will take her place on Click Bait, and guest hosts will take her place on Bachelor Happy Hour.

On January, Joe Amabile announced Tayshia’s departure from Click Bait.

The podcast has reached episode 20.

Since October, Tayshia had not appeared in an episode.

“Before we get into the Bachelor Nation breakdown, there’s some breaking news.

We’ve received your messages and direct messages, and we’ve got a host update for you,” he said.

“We send our best wishes and love to Tayshia, and we’d like to welcome Tia as our new co-host of Click Bait.”

Tia, who has been guest co-hosting the show in Tayshia’s absence, said she’s thrilled to be a full-fledged member of the podcast, which also includes Natasha Parker.

Tayshia’s departure was not explained in any detail.

There has been no official announcement regarding Tayshia’s departure from Bachelor Happy Hour, which she co-hosted with Becca Kufrin.

She did, however, appear on the podcast for the last time in December.

Serena Pitt has been filling in for her while she’s been away from the show.

Becca is also listed as the sole host of the podcast in the podcast description.

This comes at a difficult time for Tayshia, who recently divorced her fiancé, Zac Clark, in November.

Tayshia, who co-hosts The Bachelorette with Kaitlyn Bristowe, discussed her breakup on the Men Tell All episode the following month, and ended up crying on stage as a result of the conversation.

“All I can say is that I’m heartbroken,” Tayshia said, “but we tried our hardest.”

“I still have a lot of feelings for him.”

What the future holds, I’m not sure.

It’s tough, you know.”

Later in December, after being exposed to COVID-19, Tayshia did not appear on the Bachelorette finale.

