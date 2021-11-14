Tayshia Adams of The Bachelorette has left the hospital after a “scary” medical emergency.

Tayshia Adams is recovering from a “scary” health scare—and she’s drinking plenty of water!

On November 11, the 31-year-old Bachelorette star shared footage from a hospital bed with an IV on her Instagram Story.

While she did not reveal her illness, fans speculated that it was related to her weekend participation in the New York City Marathon with fiancé Zac Clark.

She later stated that she was in pain from walking.

She gave an update on January 13th, saying she was home and feeling “somewhat decent” after being diagnosed with a kidney infection that she said was unrelated to her recent activities.

Adams said in a series of Instagram Story videos that she was tossing and turning on Wednesday night due to stomach pain that she had been experiencing to a lesser extent for a couple days.

“I couldn’t even sit up straight because I was in so much pain,” she said by Thursday morning.

I was hunched over in a crouching position.

“It was 9.5 on the scale.”

“Then we rushed to the doctor because something wasn’t quite right,” she explained, “and he suggested that we go to the ER just to get a CAT scan and ultrasound and all that kind of stuff, so I ended up doing that.”

Thankfully, we were able to rule out things like my appendix or kidney stones…it just appeared to be a severe kidney infection, which isn’t good.”

Adams said she was considering being admitted to the hospital overnight because her pain persisted, but she “decided it would be best to go back home and sleep in my own bed.” She said she is on medication and that her stomach “still feels kind of wonky” but is “getting better.”

“Thankfully, I’m on the mend this morning,” she said.

“Wow, what a week!”

But then I realized that I really need to start drinking more water.

I don’t drink any water, which is terrible, especially after a marathon.”

“If I can help encourage people to start drinking water, to never experience the pain that I was in, holy mackerel, I’m telling you right now, it was next level,” she continued.

I’ve never felt anything like that before…it was a little frightening at first, but hopefully today, I’ll be able to…

