Tayshia Adams of The Bachelorette is ‘Doing Amazing’ after her breakup with Zac Clark and attends her first event since the split.

After her breakup with Zac Clark, Tayshia Adams is ‘doing amazing’ and attends her first event since the split.

Tayshia Adams stepped out for the first time since news of her and fiancé Zac Clark’s split broke last month.

Following her breakup, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, “She is doing amazing and great.”

On Tuesday, November 30, Adams was all smiles as she attended Footwear News’ 35th Annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City.

In attendance to present an award to Hoka One One was the former Bachelorette, who met Clark, 37, while filming season 16 of the show in 2020.

“It was a great night for all attendees,” a source tells Us of the event, noting that Adams gave the trophy for Brand of the Year to Hoka, the shoe brand she wore during the New York City Marathon.

The California native, who moved to New York in December 2020 after her ABC series engagement aired earlier that month, was “a little nervous on stage,” according to a source.

“She lost her thoughts for a moment, apologizing to the audience and saying, ‘Oh my god, you guys, I’m so sorry!'” the insider continues.

Before entering the FNAAs, Adams walked the red carpet in a little black dress, accessorized with a diamond and sapphire ring (not her engagement sparkler).

The footwear industry’s biggest names and innovations were honored at the annual awards ceremony.

The next day, Clark attended Caron’s 15th Annual Greater New York Community Service Awards Breakfast, making his first public appearance since the breakup.

The Release Recovery Foundation, which was founded by the New Jersey native, was one of the honorees at the event, which honors those who have made significant contributions to the fight against drug and alcohol addiction.

On season 16 of The Bachelorette, Adams and Clark found love, and their engagement will air in December 2020.

After running the New York City Marathon together nearly a year later, they sparked split rumors.

While the former phlebotomist gushed over the Release Recovery cofounder one day after the race on November 7, eagle-eyed fans noticed Adams without her engagement ring on while tapping two “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast episodes later that month.

When she was back, the cohost of the “Clickbait” podcast continued to fuel breakup rumors.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Tayshia Adams of The Bachelorette is ‘Doing Amazing’ after her breakup with Zac Clark and attends her first event since the split.