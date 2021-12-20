Tayshia Adams, who was heartbroken during the taping of ‘Men Tell All,’ was’secretly beside herself.’

‘The Bachelorette’ star Tayshia Adams was’secretly beside herself’ during the taping of ‘Men Tell All.’

Tayshia Adams, host of The Bachelorette, kept a secret during the taping of the series’ “Men Tell All” episode, which aired on Dec.

Michelle Young hid her heartbreak over the end of her engagement to Zac Clark by smiling for the camera as she faced her eliminated suitors.

Before their unexpected split, the couple had been together for a year.

During their first group date, Adams and Clark clicked.

Clark, on the other hand, did not get Adams’ first impression rose.

As they posed for fake wedding photos on their one-on-one date, their connection had reached a fever pitch.

After becoming addicted to painkillers following surgery to remove a brain tumor, the twosome bonded over heartbreak from previous relationships, and Adams supported Clark as he admitted he was 9 years addiction-free.

“There was a time in my life when I thought I’d never marry because of all the pain and heartbreak I’d experienced, and I was at rock bottom.”

And I know I told you I love you, but… it’s more than that,” Adams told Clark at one point, later admitting he had “waken up her heart.”

Clark later proposed during the show’s finale.

In November 2021, the couple announced their separation.

Adams struggled throughout the taping, according to Us Weekly, despite putting on a happy face for the cameras.

As Adams taped the episode, co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe shared behind-the-scenes footage.

“Tayshia was inconsolably upset on that particular day.

“I’m so proud of her for being so professional and being able to show up and put a smile on her face while going through it all,” Bristowe told Us Weekly.

“I know she was just struggling that day because the news had broken, and she was really upset,” the reality star continued.

According to Bristowe, the women agreed to talk about Adams and Clark’s breakup and let her speak her mind.

Bristowe, on the other hand, expressed concern that their discussion would appear “staged.”

Bristowe brought up the topic with Adams during filming, according to the show’s Instagram page.

“It’s difficult to include something that feels staged or scripted because…”

