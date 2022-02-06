Team USA’s Complete List of Winter Games Victories at the Beijing Olympics

Medal Count at the Beijing Olympics: Team USA’s Complete List of Winter Games Victories

Team USA has a long history of success at the Winter Olympics, and the Beijing Games in 2022 will be no exception.

The athletes who wore the stars and stripes won a total of 23 medals, including nine golds, at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Team USA was ranked No. 1 after a strong performance.

Overall, 4th place for the most medals won at the games.

With seven victories in snowboarding — four golds, two silvers, and one bronze — the US athletes had a lot of buzz going into the 2022 competition.

Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Red Gerard, and Jamie Anderson, the four gold medalists in snowboarding, returned to the slopes of the China-based Games in February, and fans were taken aback.

“To be coming here for the fifth time is pretty spectacular,” White, 35, told the Today show hosts after the opening ceremonies on February 4.

“It’s difficult to say goodbye.”

It’s been a fantastic year for me.

I’m grateful for everything I’ve accomplished, and I’m excited to pass the baton to the next generation.”

“I’m so thankful to be here, feeling healthy,” the snowboarding legend said.

My body is in excellent condition.

“I’m all set to give a show.”

Nathan Chen, a figure skater, was also favored to win gold in the men’s singles event in his second Olympic appearance after finishing just off the podium in 2018.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to win a national title, a world title, and an Olympic title,” Chen, 22, told USA Today in January 2021.

“Saying it is easier than doing it.”

I thought I had a chance in 2018, but it didn’t work out, and I’m fine with that.”

The Yale University student stated that he would “love to be able to win the next Olympics,” but that he was not placing too much emphasis on winning a medal.

“It’s not like my legacy or who I am will be diminished if that doesn’t happen.”

“I’m still satisfied with everything I’ve accomplished,” he added.

“I’m proud of everything I’ve accomplished in skating so far.”

Scroll down to see if White, Chen, or any of their many Team USA teammates made the cut.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Beijing Olympics Medal Count: Team USA’s Complete List of Wins at the Winter Games