tease, Denis Brogniart has fun with Inès’s swimsuit

It was a simple choice of clothing that caused a stir. While Koh Lanta made its return to TF1 on Friday February 21, several candidates were talked about during the first episode of this new season called Hero island. The five emblematic candidates of the adventure game who agreed to try their luck during this edition were almost stolen the show by Joseph, who tried to put out the fire he had started … but also with a small swimsuit.

During the first immunity test, the very indented swimsuit of the beautiful Inès, who revealed her buttocks too much for some, ignited social networks. This little stocking has been debated, and pushed the young woman of 25 to firmly crop the Internet. “You have to relax! It’s a pair of buttocks guys, we’re going to go down and we’re going to calm down!” did she get carried away in her stories Instagram. Since then, the clothing controversy continues to speak. Claude, former candidate back in this season of Koh Lanta, admitted that Inès had made a bad choice but that it happens. As for Valérie, her ex-teammate, she defended the young nurse who is “something other than a pair of buttocks”.

Debating stockings

Beyond the aesthetic aspect of her panties and what she shows or not, during the shooting, Inès seems however to have noticed that her swimsuit was not adapted to compete in the sporting events of Koh Lanta. So she decided to change it. “From the following games, in order for Inès to be in better shape and even better in the tests, she will have a swimsuit a little more covering” thus explained to us Denis Brogniart. During the second episode of the season broadcast this Friday, February 28, instead of her bikini bottoms, viewers were able to discover Inès competing in the tests in a black shorty that no longer shows anything of her anatomy.

Tell me friends. What do you think of Inès’ new shorts? 😜 #Koh Lanta – Denis Brogniart (@DenisBrogniart) February 28, 2020

A change of outfit which Denis Brogniart did not fail to have fun on Twitter. In the evening, the host asked the Internet users, teasing: “Tell me friends, what do you think of the new Inès shorts?” A question accompanied by a wink emoji that sticks out its tongue to show how much this affair of stockings amused him. Will it be the last chapter of the bathing suit of discord?