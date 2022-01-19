Teaser for ‘WeCrashed’: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Discuss WeWork’s Rise and Fall

In this first look at ‘WeCrashed,’ Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway discuss the rise and fall of WeWork.

WeCrashed, the latest drama on Apple TV(plus), follows the rise and fall of WeWork, a co-working company.

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, whose idea for a co-working space took off, growing the company into a global brand worth (dollar)47 billion — but its value plummeted in less than a year.

The hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, hosted by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, inspired the series, which is based on true events.

WeCrashed tells not only the story of the coworking company, but also the love story at its heart.

Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, and O-T Fagbenle, in addition to Leto and Hathaway, star in the limited series.

WeCrashed will debut on Apple TV(plus) on March 18 with three episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday.

The eight-episode season of the show will run until April 22.

The series was created by Eisenberg and Crevello, who will also serve as co-writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners.

Along with Charlie Gogolak, Hathaway, and Natalie Sandy, John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct and executive produce the show.

Leto and Emma Ludbrook are also executive producers through their Paradox production company, with Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart serving as executive producers for Wondery.

