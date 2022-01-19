Teaser for ‘WeCrashed’: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Discuss WeWork’s Rise and Fall

WeCrashed, the newest drama on Apple TV(plus), examines the rise and fall of the co-working company WeWork.

In a new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated limited series, Oscar winners Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, whose idea for a co-working space took off and grew the company into a global brand worth (dollar)47 billion — but its value plummeted in less than a year.

The series is based on Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello’s hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, which is inspired by true events.

WeCrashed is a film that tells not only the story of a coworking space, but also the love story that lies at its heart.

Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, and O-T Fagbenle, in addition to Leto and Hathaway, star in the limited series.

WeCrashed will premiere on Apple TV(plus) on March 18 with three episodes, with new episodes arriving every Friday thereafter.

The eight-episode season of the show will run until April 22.

The series was created by Eisenberg and Crevello, who also serve as co-writers, executive producers, and co-showrunners.

The show was directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, who also served as executive producers alongside Charlie Gogolak, Anne Hathaway, and Natalie Sandy.

Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart executive produce on behalf of Wondery, while Leto and Emma Ludbrook serve as executive producers through their Paradox production company.

