Technology: prototype testing Škoda Enyaq: Škoda under power

The “green island” is more of a gray island these days. Dark clouds from horizon to horizon, thick, cold raindrops blow across the country. The ideal manure weather for automobile prototypes, which should blend visually with the environment due to their conspicuously inconspicuous camouflage. And an additional range test for the batteries of electric cars. Here, just under a hundred kilometers southwest of Dublin, the Škoda engineers are on the move to give the prototypes of their upcoming electric SUV the finishing touches.

Enyaq is the name of the hope of the Czechs. Anyone who feels reminded of the name of an Irish New Age singer is not entirely wrong. Indeed, the name is derived from the Irish word “enya”, which means “source of life”. According to Škoda’s marketing lyricist, “this symbolizes our start into the new era of electromobility.”

If the controllers at Škoda don’t decide otherwise, this start goes hand in hand with spectacular design ideas. At first glance, a fairly normal SUV with rear lights that are rather unusual for Škoda, coupé-like roof and a sculpted front, the eye-catcher comes when the driver approaches: The lavish radiator starts to light up, a small light show starts as a greeting. The “cooling fins”, which anyway have nothing to cool in the electric car, have become glow sticks. There are large rear-view mirrors on the left and right of the doors – the engineers did not even think about cameras like those of the competition.

With a length of 4,648 mm, 1,877 mm width and 1,618 mm height, the Enyaq is positioned just below the Škoda Kodiaq, the SUV flagship of the Czechs. And so it is roughly on par with the dimensions of the Audi Q5, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Hyundai Nexo, the Jaguar I-Pace or the Jeep Cherokee. The wheelbase of 2,765 mm provides ample space, especially in the interior, and the trunk holds 585 liters – that’s more than most competitors with combustion engines. The basis for the Enyaq assembled in the main plant in Mladá Boleslav on the same production line as the Octavia is the “Modular Electrification Kit” (MEB) from the VW Group, on which the Audi E-Tron is also based.

The interior of the Kodiaq can be guessed at least in the prototypes, even if not everything is unlocked. There is plenty of space – front and back. A 13-inch, free-standing central display is available for the necessary information from the driver – and a head-up display with augmented reality if required. The vehicle is always online, which ensures that the software is always up to date. And as befits an ecologically correct electric car, Škoda uses a lot of sustainable materials – for example leather tanned with olive leaves.

Škoda is also breaking new ground in drive options. Five different performance variants and three battery sizes are available. In the entry-level version, a rear engine drives the two rear wheels. The electric motor is powered by a lithium-ion battery with 55 kWh, of which 52 kWh can be used. The unit develops 109 kW (148 hp) and the maximum range is stated by Škoda at up to 340 kilometers. The stronger versions have a second electric motor at the front. The 132 kW (179 hp) machine has enough power from a 62 kWh battery (58 kWh net) for up to 390 kilometers. You can get the furthest with the rear-wheel drive version with a 150 kW engine (204 hp) and a battery that holds 82 kWh (77 kWh net) – that should be enough for up to 500 kilometers. Still missing are the two versions with two engines and all-wheel drive, the 195 and 225 kW bars (265 and 306 hp). The top model has a range of 460 kilometers, reaches a top speed of 180 km / h and takes just 6.2 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h – half a second less than a Porsche Macan 2.0. The electronics ensure instantaneous traction even on wet roads. As a towing vehicle – not exactly a domain of electric cars – the strongest Enyaq can handle loads of up to 1,200 kilograms. Depending on the power connection and battery size, the charging times are between eight hours at the household socket and 40 minutes at the quick charging station with 125 kW charging power.

The prototypes still need to be fine-tuned before the Enyaq can go to the dealers. As with most electric vehicles, propulsion is a pleasure. From the first turn, the maximum torque is there and pushes the SUV forward – quietly, without gears, inexorably. The steering is already direct and precise, maybe a little too sensitive to feedback from the road. The suspension is already very comfortable – only the rear axle occasionally rumbles when the road gets too bad.

Škoda also wants to set new standards in terms of price. “Everyone can be expensive,” says Björn Kröll, head of product management at Škoda: “At the market launch, we will be the best at the price-performance ratio.” The electric SUV is to be produced at the end of 2020, and the market launch is planned for early 2021. In terms of size, the Enyaq is classified under the Kodiaq. Kröll: “Accordingly, it has to be sold at a similar price.” That would be an entry-level price of less than 30,000 euros for an electric SUV. To date, around 70,000 to 80,000 euros have been due in this vehicle segment for the Mercedes EQC, the Hyundai Nexo, the Audi E-Tron or the Jaguar I-Pace. Most of them are clearly nobler – but without an inexpensive alternative. If you even subtract the state purchase premium, you could be traveling with a lush electric SUV from just 25,000 euros. Light show included.