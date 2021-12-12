Ted Beckham, David Beckham’s father, weds a millionaire solicitor in a private ceremony with England legend as best man.

DAVID Beckham performed admirably as best man at his father Ted’s pearly white wedding yesterday.

Ted, 73, married Hilary Meredith, 62, a millionaire solicitor, and appeared to have splashed out on a set of gleaming new teeth.

David, 46, was joined by his wife Victoria, 47, and three of their children at the intimate gathering.

They arrived at the historic Temple, part of central London’s law district, in a fleet of blacked-out vehicles just before 3 p.m.

“It was a very small private affair, with only a handful of close family and friends present, including David, Victoria, and three of the children,” a source said.

“David was best man, and he did everything a best man should do, including holding the rings and giving a speech.”

“Ted is in his seventies, and Hilary is in her sixties.”

They didn’t want to make a big deal out of it because it was their second wedding, but the whole family was thrilled to be there.”

Victoria, 47, her son Romeo, 19, and his girlfriend Mia Regan arrived first, followed by David’s sister Louise, 49, and her partner Kevin Briggs, 48.

Mia shared an Instagram story photo of Romeo and her in a car with the caption “true love xxx” two hours before the wedding, which Romeo reposted.

Minutes later, David was escorted inside with Ted and his new gnashers, sporting a white flower in the lapel of his dark suit.

Harper, David and Victoria’s ten-year-old daughter, and Cruz, David and Victoria’s 16-year-old son, were also present, despite the fact that David and Victoria’s oldest son Brooklyn, 22, was believed to be in the United States.

Hilary, dressed in white and accompanied by her bridesmaid daughter Charlotte, arrived late as is customary.

She met Ted in 2019 while volunteering at Broughton House Veteran Care Village, a charity for army veterans.

They moved to Cheshire and announced their engagement in March 2020, just as the lockdown began.

After 33 years of marriage, Ted and David’s mother Sandra divorced in 2002.

Ted later wrote an autobiography about it, which caused a schism between him and David.

However, after Ted’s heart attack in 2007, the two reconciled.

THE HISTORICAL HEADQUARTERS OF LONDON’S LEGAL PROFESSION, THE MIDDLE TEMPLE, DATES BACK MORE THAN 500 YEARS.

In 1602 it hosted the first recorded performance of Twelfth Night, which was witnessed by Shakespeare.

Bombs from World War II shattered the structure.