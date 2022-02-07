Teddi Mellencamp of RHOBH was slammed for flaunting her bikini body while claiming she gained 10 pounds on Celebrity Big Brother.

Teddi Mellencamp of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been chastised for flaunting her bikini body while claiming she gained 10 pounds on Celebrity Big Brother.

Teddi, 39, showed off her toned abs in a revealing bikini in an Instagram post.

As she walked barefoot across the floor, the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills alum pulled her long hair into a bun.

While taking the photo, the reality star wore a white and brown top.

“I was away 20 days ago,” the TV star claimed.

On Celebrity Big Brother, Teddi allegedly ate “nonstop candy and cakes.”

“It’s not about a number on the scale,” she said of gaining weight, “but how I feel when I’m eating clean and taking care of my body and mind.”

Teddi held herself “responsible” for her “overall well-being.”

“Even those of us who are ‘fitness influencers,’ we go through different stages in our journeys,” the reality star concluded.

“We all live and breathe the support and accountability required to make long-term changes.”

Teddi was chastised by Real Housewives fans for flaunting her slim figure and arguing about gaining weight.

“There’s nothing wrong with your body,” one critic said.

I believe that this only serves to make women feel bad about themselves, not good.”

“I’m all for a healthy lifestyle,” another critic added.

But when you have such a beautiful body, it sends the wrong message.

“She doesn’t care about the people behind the diet,” a third critic added.

“She doesn’t care,” a fourth person wrote.

She’s attempting to sell a program.”

“It’s fat-shaming,” wrote one commentator.

Her body is in perfect health.

“This post may be difficult and upsetting for someone who is trying to lose weight.”

The Bravo star strutted around in a low-cut sports bra and matching skintight biker shorts in mid-January.

Following a serious foot injury, the TV personality was forced to wear a walking boot.

Teddi went for a walk with her husband Edwin Arroyave and their three children, Slate, Cruz, and Dove, despite the fact that she appeared to be injured.

“This morning’s family walk,” she wrote.

“I’m thankful for the fresh air.”

During their family walk, Teddi relied on a medical scooter to help her.

Teddi revealed shortly after the New Year that she had “fractured” her foot while playing pickleball.

She was in crutches while retrieving supplies for her foot fracture while posting an Instagram photo at a Los Angeles pharmacy.

