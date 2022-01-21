Teddi Mellencamp, who was fired from Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is ‘in talks’ to join Celebrity Big Brother.

After being fired by Bravo, TEDDI Mellencamp is “talking” about joining Celebrity Big Brother.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is in the running for a spot on CBS’s reality competition show, according to a source who spoke exclusively to The Sun.

Teddi, who was fired from RHOBH in 2020, has been keeping busy since then, co-hosting Two Ts in a Pod with fellow Housewives alum Tamra Judge.

Teddi, a busy 40-year-old mother of four, also runs an accountability fitness program called ALL IN by Teddi.

Teddi previously stated that Bravo producers did not inform her of her termination from RHOBH, but that her non-television friends did.

“The craziest part was I woke up, I was on the Peloton, and my non-television show girlfriends started texting me… it was all over that you’re no longer a Housewife,” she says.

“I believe I’ve been preparing myself for the last few months.”

I filmed so many incredible things that were never shown on the show…it should’ve been obvious.

“All of the things that make me a likable, redeemable human being were not shown on the season, so it’s really hard to connect with someone if you only see a certain part of them.”

Despite the fact that she was not surprised, she admitted to feeling sad.

“I’m still on a group text with Erika Jayne, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Rinna, and there are days when I wonder why I’m sad today,” she said.

“It feels like the end of a relationship.”

While Teddi may get her chance on the competition reality show, there are a slew of other rumored cast members for the upcoming season, which premieres on February 4.

The name Scott Disick has been mentioned as a potential star.

He’s best known for co-starring with ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Tiffany Pollard, best known for her role on Flavor of Love, is also expected to appear on the show.

Dennis Rodman, Survivor’s Robert Mariano, and Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor are among the other celebrities rumored to be joining the cast.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.