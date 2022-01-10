Teddi Wright, who appeared on Clayton’s season of the Bachelor, is who she says she is and how old she is.

What is the age of Bachelor star Teddi Wright from Clayton’s season?

The Bachelor season of CLAYTON Echard is full of romance, twists, and drama.

Over 30 women are vying for Clayton’s affections in Season 26.

Teddi Wright, 24, is a contestant on The Bachelor Season 26.

According to the website Bach and Bachette Fans, she is a registered nurse from Redlands, California.

But, because her profile is set to private, little is known about her social life.

In October, Jesse Palmer, the show’s new main host, began filming at the (dollar)4.4 million mansion in Agoura Hills.

Clayton Echard was chosen as a “last-minute” decision, according to a source close to the production.

According to the outlet, producers fell in love with Clayton right away and he quickly rose to the top of the network’s shortlist.

Clayton was named the next Bachelor after the network passed on a number of other men from Bachelor Nation.

He is from Eureka, Missouri, and was a professional football player, according to reports.

Echard was drafted into the National Football League four years after playing for the Missouri Tigers in 2012.

The Seattle Seahawks signed him in 2016.

He left the NFL at some point, but according to his Instagram bio, he now works in orthopedic sales.

The Bachelor’s next season starts on January 3, 2022.

The show is also available to watch on Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and DIRECTV Stream.

