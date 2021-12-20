Teddy Bridgewater, who was hospitalized during the game against the Bengals, has been given an update by the Broncos.

Teddy Bridgewater, the quarterback for the Denver Broncos, was taken to the hospital during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bridgewater was released from the hospital on Monday and is now in the NFL’s concussion protocol, according to the team.

Bridgewater left the game in the third quarter with a concussion after landing facedown on the field while diving for a first down.

Bridgwater didn’t move at first, prompting Broncos medical personnel to attend to him and place him on a backboard before carting him off the field.

He was taken to a hospital in the Denver area, where he stayed overnight.

According to the team’s official website, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said, “Everything has checked out good up to this point.”

“They’re only going to keep him for observation over night.”

As Bridgewater was being carted away, Broncos and Bengals players offered their best wishes.

Furthermore, fans began chanting “TEDDY” during the game.

“It’s scary, man,” Bradley Chubb said, “because you saw it earlier this week with [Donald] Parham of the Chargers getting hit in the head and being knocked out cold.”

“You see Teddy laying there and hope for the best.

You know he’s OK when you see him moving and turning over and moving his hands a little, but it’s still traumatic.

It’s still painful to see your quarterback, your leader, go down like that.

We’re all rooting for him, and football isn’t even a consideration at this point.

The most critical factor is his health.”

Parham had a similar incident during the game on Thursday night, as Chubb mentioned.

He was taken to a hospital in the Los Angeles area and stayed there overnight before being released the next day.

The tight end for the Chargers has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Bridgewater, 29, spent the 2020 season with the Carolina Panthers before joining the Broncos this season.

The Minnesota Vikings selected him in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2014, and he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

Bridgwater suffered a horrific knee injury prior to the start of the 2016 season, missing the entire season and appearing in only one game…

