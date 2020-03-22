Teen celebrates his 18th birthday with the opening capsule that her mother created as a baby

A Illinois teenage girl recently had an unexpected explosion from the past thanks to her future-oriented family who chose to keep valuable memories.

Last week, Kim Chastain of Brownville, Illinois, published photos of her 18-year-old daughter Gracie, who opened a safe that also served as a time capsule. According to Chastain’s Facebook post, she had put the time capsule together 17 years earlier when Gracie was only one year old, and when her daughter finally turned 18, she thought it was time for her to finally see this special gift.

“So here’s a cool thing … on Gracie’s 1st birthday I didn’t know what to get for a 1 year old who had everything she needed and wouldn’t remember her birthday,” Chastain wrote. “Anyway, I had our friends and family put things in a time capsule so that they could open on their 18th birthday. We kept it secret all the years and yesterday she opened it. There were a number of memorabilia from their year of birth, jewelry, and savings certificates, but the best part was that they were filled with gifts and notes from relatives, many of whom have since passed away. It was really special. “

The post quickly went viral. The commentators were touched by Chastain’s sweet gesture towards her daughter.

“This is so great! What a very special gift! “One person wrote.

“Such a sweet idea !! I love it! “Praised another person.

“Oh my god that’s wise. I want to do that when I have kids!” added a commentator.

Chastain tells Yahoo Lifestyle that it did not expect the response it received.

“I never thought that anyone would be interested in Gracie’s time capsule, except for the friends and family who actually contributed to it,” she says. “But it was a special moment for us and I wanted to share our sweet moment with everyone who took care of it, and it was always shared.”

The wife and mother of two children recalls that at Gracie’s first birthday, she was still dealing with the loss of a family member and the dilemma of doing something special for her daughter, which triggered the special gesture.

“I just wanted to … make Gracie’s 1st birthday special, but I knew no matter what I did, she wouldn’t remember it,” she says. “I lost my grandma before Gracie was born, and I was very sad that Gracie would never know her. I thought if I could get all of our loved ones to write Gracie notes she would have something she could remember. “

Family and friends were more than helpful and gave the baby at the time various items, from old magazines, almanacs and coins from the year Gracie was born to jewelry and savings certificates. Chastain also made her own contributions, including some from Gracie’s baby clothes and a ribbon from her birthday party, but what she finds particularly sentimental are letters from loved ones, many of whom died before Gracie’s 18th birthday.

When Gracie Chastain opened her time capsule, she was greeted by dozens of different items such as old photos, tapes, magazines, letters, jewelry, savings bonds and much more. (Photo: Kim Chastain)



The time capsule contained magazines. (Photo: Kim Chastain)

“I was overwhelmed,” Gracie told Yahoo Lifestyle. “Much of our family had gathered to watch me open … I don’t like getting” stuff “as a gift, so it was special to get memorabilia with sentimental value.”