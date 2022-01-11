‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Casts Reunite for Group Trip: Everything You Need to Know About the New Series and Farrah Abraham’s Return

What to Know About ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ and Farrah Abraham’s Return

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members reunited for a new show called Teen Mom: Family Reunion, which promises plenty of drama.

The eight-episode series pairs Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd from Teen Mom OG with Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline, and Ashley Jones from Teen Mom 2 for “the mother of all vacations.” MTV has promised “surprise guests from the past and present,” but one guest has already been revealed: Farrah Abraham.

After pursuing a career in adult entertainment, the Celebrity Big Brother alum was fired from Teen Mom OG in October 2017.

She has remained distant from her former co-stars since leaving the show.

“I think a lot of the Teen Mom cast lives in the past,” she told TMZ last month, “and I’m hoping to bring them to the 2022’s of our world.”

“I am not a person who lives in the past.”

“I am a resident of the future.”

She also claimed there was “physical drama” in Family Reunion in the same interview, though she didn’t say who was involved.

“I don’t think people should physically attack you,” the author of Dream Twenties added, “especially after COVID and everything else that’s going on in the real world of news.”

“Do not make physical contact with others.”

Farrah famously got into a physical altercation with Amber, 31, at the Teen Mom OG reunion in 2016 before leaving the franchise.

In a tweet the following year, she called her co-stars the “Three Stooges.”

(The fourth member of the Teen Mom OG cast, Catelynn Lowell, was unable to attend Family Reunion due to scheduling conflicts.)

Despite their differences, Amber was not surprised to learn that her old foe had joined the group for the new season.

“I wasn’t surprised,” she said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 11.

“I believe everyone who should have been there at that time was.”

When filming for Family Reunion began, Maci, 30, experienced a complex mix of emotions.

She told Us, “At first, I was really nervous and almost regretting the whole decision.”

“However, I was eager at the same time.”

… I feel like we were all there by the end.

