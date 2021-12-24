Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry claims she was in a relationship for YEARS but kept it “private” so the “show wouldn’t tear it apart.”

TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry revealed to fans that she had been in a relationship for YEARS but kept it private so the “show wouldn’t rip it apart.”

In an Instagram Qandamp;A with her followers, the MTV star discussed her dating history.

Kailyn made the admission in response to a fan who asked if she’d had any other relationships besides her three baby daddy boyfriends.

“I’m confused,” the user wrote, “because we’ve never seen any other bfs and you’ve been on teen mom for years.”

“It’s funny because I was in a relationship before with someone for two and a half years and no one knew because I wanted to keep it so private that the show and the trolls wouldn’t rip it apart,” the young mother responded.

“I would have posted if we ever got engaged or something,” she added as another comment in the caption.

The show has primarily focused on her co-parenting relationships with her children’s fathers.

Kailyn has four sons with ex Chris Lopez: Isaac, 11, with ex Jo Rivera, Lincoln, eight, with ex Javi Marroquin, Lux, four, and Creed, one.

After a fan questioned her sexuality in April, the TV star said she was “interested in both men and women.”

Kailyn previously hinted at her sexuality when she told Vee Rivera, her Baby Mama No Drama podcast co-host, that after her failed relationship with her youngest son’s father, she was willing to try a relationship with a woman.

“I’m just nervous – I should go speed dating…with you guys, Javi, Jo, Chris, Vee, and all the kids and be like ‘this is my package deal,'” the 29-year-old told Vee.

“I feel like you need to be with a girl honestly, I swear, I feel,” Vee continued, implying that Kailyn should look for her next relationship with a woman.

“If I meet the right one…because the ones I’ve met…aren’t for me,” Kailyn added.

Following years of drama with her baby daddies, the mother-of-four made the bold statement that she would “NEVER” get pregnant again.

“Secure THE bag,” Kailyn wrote on her page, reposting a slide.

And never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever,

The Teen Mom 2 star used a variety of emojis in the post, including a face with dollar signs for eyes, referencing the “secure the bag” money-making line.

She’s also boasted that “nobody knows” what’s going on in her life, which she takes pride in…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.