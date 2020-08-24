Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry shows off post-baby body after welcoming fourth son just weeks ago

TEEN Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry showed off her post-baby body, just weeks after giving birth to son Creed, with a mirror selfie posted on Instagram.

In the photo, the reality star is pictured wearing black leggings and tennis shoes with a grey and white tie-dyed tee.

The new pic comes hours after the 28-year-old and OnlyFans model shared a Snapchat story featuring a precious clip of her son Lux telling the newborn, “love you.”

Lowry recently had to beg fans to stop commenting about Creed’s skin color, which is much whiter than that of older brother Lux – who shares the same father.

Baby daddy Chris Lopez was reportedly banned from the birthing room and recently admitted he “doesn’t know” the last time he saw Lux.

Creed is Lowry’s fourth son. She also shares Isaac Elliot with ex Jo Rivera and Lincoln Marshall with ex husband Javi Marroquin.

Lowry first shot to fame by appearing on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant which documented the star’s pregnancy while carrying Isaac Elliot.