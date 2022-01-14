Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry slams Briana DeJesus’ “lies,” insisting that her decision to join Teen Mom 2 was “NOT intimidated.”

TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry called out Briana DeJesus on the Family Reunion show for telling “lies” and insisted that she was “not intimidated” by her joining the franchise.

Despite Kailyn’s absence, Briana addressed the ongoing feud between the reality stars on the spin-off show.

After MTV posted a deleted scene from the first episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion in which Briana, 27, discussed her feud with Kailyn, 29, the drama between the girls continued.

“I think it all stemmed from the fact that I was the fifth girl added to Teen Mom [2],” Briana said in a previously unaired testimonial.

“Then I started talking to her ex-husband [Javi Marroquin], and I think that was just the cherry on top, and she’s hated me ever since,” she says.

When the scene cut back, Briana told the other girls that she thought Kail had been “intimidated” by her, before Leah Messer walked away with Briana and told her she hoped they could work it out.

Kailyn was enraged by her co-star’s assumptions, and on the latest episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, she cleared the air.

“That is far from the truth,” Kailyn said, recalling how she was “friends” with Briana and her sister before they joined the cast.

“I want to go into detail because when this happened, the original plan for Teen Mom 2 was for me to fly down to Orlando and do a scene introducing Bri and Brittany to the Teen Mom 2 cast.”

“They [MTV producers] knew we had previously quote unquote hung out when we were recovering from surgery, and Brittany and Nova had attended my 23rd birthday party in Orlando the year before.”

“And so they called me to come down to Florida and introduce her to Teen Mom because they knew there was some kind of friendly relationship.”

“Those plans fell through, but Brittany called me before they announced it and said, ‘Hey just wanted to give you a heads-up that we are joining Teen Mom 2,’ and I was like, ‘oh awesome,’ as if I had no problems with it.”

Briana’s comments in the deleted scene prompted Kailyn to respond, insisting that she had no objections to Briana’s presence on the show.

“So she’s lying.”

It’s complete nonsense.

I didn’t mind that she was coming to Teen Mom 2, and who was she intimidated by? No one intimidates me.

Briana's claims that the couple's feud began when Briana formed a romantic relationship were quickly debunked by the young mother

