Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Hit With More Than $800,000 in Tax Debt

Teen Mom celebrities Catelynn Lowelland also Tyler Baltierra have built up over $800,000 in tax obligation debt, according to papers acquired by E! News.

According to the government tax lien the pair was hit with a federal tax lien for $535,010 for the 2016 and also 2017 years on Nov. 19, 2019.

That same year in December, Lowell and also Baltierra were hit once more with a federal tax lien of $321,789 for the 2018 year.

Per the files gotten by E! News that detail their lien filings, the $856,799 they owe in tax obligation financial obligation stays unsettled. However, according to the records, Lowell was also struck with a state tax lien of $6,001 in May 30, 2019. This amount was lately paid off and also gotten rid of in February of this year.

Lowell as well as Baltierra, moms and dads to Vaeda Luma Baltierra and also Novalee Reign Baltierra, have been stars of the Teen Mom show for over a years.

Most just recently, Baltierra went on The Awesome Dad Show podcast to discuss mental wellness, social media, parenthood and exactly how his daughter’s are “established for life” economically.

“As much as obtaining made up for the show, my kids are set for life, economically. University is spent for and that was mine as well as Caitelynn’s important point– each of our children has trust fund funds that money goes into and they can not touch,” the 28-year-old shared on the podcast. “I have so much confidence and also peace in exactly how we’re increasing my kids, they will be simple and will certainly know the sacrifices we made.”

The 2 are likewise founders of clothing firm Tierra Reign. Via Simon as well as Schuster, both also published a publication labelled Conquering Chaos.

E! Information has actually gotten to out to Lowell as well as Baltierra’s lawyer for remark.