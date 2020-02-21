Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Slams Baby Daddy Chris Lopez for Lack of Parenting

Kailyn Lowry is not impressed with some of the men in her life.

On Wednesday evening, the pregnant Teen Mom 2 star took to social media where she saw a message from a follower about her ex Chris Lopez.

“Girl why does Chris just steadily stay on live talking about [your]business??” the fan tweeted (then deleted). “He is just too much at this point…TMI.”

Kailyn decided to respond and didn’t hold back when discussing the father of her son Lux Russell. “Idk! Ask him to send diapers, wipes & clothes,” she shared on Twitter. “Can’t remember the last time he’s done anything for Lux!”

E! News has reached out to Chris for comment. Soon after the tweet, the MTV reality star interacted with another fan who questioned her relationship with Chris.

“Yet you decide to have another kid with him? Why?” another fan asked. Kailyn replied, “You have no idea what happened & how I came to this decision.”

Earlier this month, Kailyn announced she was pregnant and expecting her fourth child. In her social media announcement, she didn’t reveal who the father of baby No. 4 is.

“We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy,” Kailyn shared on Instagram. “This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way!”

Since the news, Kailyn revealed she is expecting a baby boy. The Pothead Hair Care owner can’t stop craving pizza and she can’t fit into her pants anymore.

As for a baby name, it’s still to be determined.

“Things have been so different this time around—It’s weird knowing the sex of this baby & trying to solidify a name so he doesn’t go nameless like Lux did,” she shared on Instagram.