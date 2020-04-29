Teen Mom’s Mackenzie McKee Shares Her Mom’s Greatest Lessons After Cancer Battle

Mackenzie McKee just wants to make her mom proud.

Less than five months after losing her mom Angie Douthit to cancer, the MTV star is still in the grieving process.

But as viewers watched Mackenzie say goodbye to her mom on tonight’s Teen Mom OG, they will be comforted in how strong her family remains.

“It is not how many days you are given because we’re never promised tomorrow but it’s about what you do with those days,” Mackenzie shared with E! News exclusively. “When you die, people are going to remember you for how you lived your life. Right now is the time to stop saying, ‘Tomorrow I’ll do this.’ Live your dreams. Live your goals. Live life and inspire others, be there for others.”

That’s exactly what Mackenzie is trying to do as she moves forward without her biggest cheerleader. Between raising her three kids, repairing her relationship with husband Josh McKee and inspiring young women with her Body by Mac Fitness program, the Teen Mom OG star is living life to the fullest and making sure her mom is proud.

“If you truly believe you’re going to see them again one day, they are with you. Are you making them proud? Is this what they would want to see from you? You’re going to be with them again one day and you don’t want to look back and say, ‘Wow! I wish I could have made her more proud on my time on Earth,'” Mackenzie shared with us. “I’m going to see her one day. It’s going to be a fabulous reunion and right now, my job is to make her proud. My job is to live on her legacy of helping others.”

That’s not to say grieving has been easy. Despite her strong religious faith, Mackenize said she was once “mad at God” when watching her mom suffer.

At the same time, it’s her faith that has allowed her to move forward in life.

“She is healed right now. She is walking in heaven. She doesn’t have cancer. She’s running her marathons. She’s not bald anymore. She’s not sick and she’s living the good life up there,” Mackenzie shared. “Life is so short. Before you know it, I will be up there with her and that has inspired me to live for God.”

She continued, “When she got to heaven, God said ‘well done’ and I want him to say the same for me. I need to stop living in anger and know I’ll be there with her one day soon.”

In honor of Angie’s extraordinary life, take a look at her unbreakable bond with Mackenzie in our gallery below.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. only on MTV.