Teenage Daughters of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen: Family Album, Parenting Quotes, and More

Family Album, Parenting Quotes, and More from Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s Teenage Daughters

Attempting to coparent their children.

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen divorced in 2005, and the couple has been raising their daughters Sami and Lola together since then.

Sami arrived in 2004, while the actress was still married to the actor from Two and a Half Men.

Lola was born in 2005, a year after her parents divorced.

Richards married Aaron Phypers seven years after adopting daughter Eloise in 2011.

In 2009, Sheen and now-ex Brooke Mueller welcomed twin sons, Bob and Max, into the world.

Richards had custody of their sons for a brief period in 2013 while her ex-husband and Mueller battled substance abuse.

Richards and Sheen have been open about coparenting their daughters for years, and in September 2021, Sami claimed on TikTok that her mother’s household was “abusive,” prompting her to move in with the actor.

“Finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school,” the teen wrote at the time on her social media account.

“Denise is just like any other divorced parent dealing with a rebellious adolescent daughter,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively after the incident.

“It would be better for Sami if Denise and Charlie coparented her at this time.”

That isn’t the case.

Sami is currently residing in Malibu with Charlie.”

Lola spent time with her older sister but lived with Richards, according to the insider.

“Whenever Denise works, as she is now,” the source explained, “Lola goes back and forth between her parents.”

“Denise wants her daughters to have boundaries and not be out all night, and she has no desire to be their friend at this point in their lives.”

Denise’s friendship with the girls will come later as the girls grow older.

Charlie is the laid-back dad, and rules and curfews aren’t strictly enforced.

Sami moved in with her father because of this.

Charlie was opposed to Denise’s rules being implemented.

Sami chose to live with her father because he has a different approach to parenting.”

Sheen told Us through his rep that his daughter is doing “amazing,” adding, “I love her.”

