Televangelist Jim Bakker suffers a stroke and takes “Sabbatical” off the show

Click here to read the full article.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Televanelist Jim Bakker, 80, has suffered a stroke, which leads the preacher to make his television show “Sabbatical”, The Jim Bakker Show“data-reactid =” 20 “> 80-year-old televanelist Jim Bakker has had a stroke, which has resulted in the preacher doing” Sabbatical “on his television program. The Jim Bakker Show.

“For many years, Jim has been working continuously to bring incredible prophets and guests to our show, discovering and developing new products to share … and bringing out the message for the days we live in,” he said to Ms. Lori wrote in a recent Facebook post. “All of these projects and the violent warfare we’ve seen in the past few weeks have had a major impact on Jim’s health.”

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “More from TVLine“data-reactid =” 22 “>More from TVLine

Lori Bakker added that her husband’s work was suspended on the advice of doctors and his board.

“Jim will be back! He is still dreaming and hearing from the Lord, and he already has a powerful word to deliver when he returns to the air, ”the guard continued.

Promotions

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Bakker was recently under attack for promoting coronavirus healing Lisa Landau, head of the New York Attorney General’s Health Office, said in a letter to Bakker that the New York City Attorney’s Office Letitia James had ordered him to stop in early March gives The Jim Bakker Show The fact that its Silver Solution products effectively combat and / or treat the new 2019 corona virus violates New York law. “Four days later, the state of Missouri filed a lawsuit against Bakker and his manufacturing company for selling the treatment. “Data-reactid =” 29 “> Bakker was recently under fire for promoting a coronavirus drug on its program titled” Silver Solution. “New York Attorney General Letitia James ordered him to stop in early March Lisa Landau, director of the New York Attorney General’s Health Office, said in a letter to Bakker that the World Health Organization had determined that there was no specific medicine to prevent or treat this disease, so any report The Jim Bakker Show The fact that its Silver Solution products effectively combat and / or treat the new 2019 corona virus violates New York law. “Four days later, the state of Missouri filed a lawsuit against Bakker and his manufacturing company for selling the treatment.

<p class = “Canvas Atom Canvas Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Previously, Bakker was related to fraud after his imprisonment in federal prison condemned with his Praise the Lord (PTL) Club Show where Jim and his ex-wife Tammy Faye Bakker performed. The couple divorced in 1992. “Data-reactid =” 30 “> Previously, Bakker was in federal prison after being convicted of fraud related to his conviction Praise the Lord (PTL) Club Show where Jim and his ex-wife Tammy Faye Bakker performed. The couple divorced in 1992.

<p class = “Artboard-Atom Artboard-Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Best of TVLine“data-reactid =” 31 “>Best of TVLine

Sign up for the TVLine newsletter. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.