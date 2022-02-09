Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen Admitted They’re the ‘Very Good-Looking Grandparents’ on Set of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

The Mandalorian Season 2 ended a while ago, but The Book of Boba Fett has brought Star Wars fans back to a galaxy far, far away.

The Disney(plus) series has also given viewers more insight into Star Wars lore as Boba Fett sought out his “tribe,” according to stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.

They even compared themselves to the set’s “grandparents.”

When the Pyke Syndicate sets its sights on the throne, The Book of Boba Fett sees its title character taking control of Tatooine’s criminal underbelly, a task that is easier said than done.

While Temuera Morrison’s character struggles with power dynamics for much of the series, the Star Wars show delves deeply into themes of found family.

While doing some political maneuvering, Boba and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) amass a group of allies, which Boba Fett refers to as his “tribe,” and tells Fennec that he can’t survive without one.

And his time with the Tusken Raiders, as well as the bonds forged between Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu, exemplify his point.

There’s a reason why the characters’ connections jump off the screen.

Behind the scenes, it appears that the cast shared a similar bond.

In The Book of Boba Fett, Boba Fett appears to have found his “tribe,” and he isn’t alone.

Off-screen, the cast felt like a family, according to stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.

In fact, when it came to all things Star Wars, they had each other’s backs.

The pair discussed their experience working on the Disney(plus) series in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Morrison admitted that he isn’t as knowledgeable about the world and its characters as some of his co-stars are.

When it came to those subjects, he relied on them, and he told the outlet that this improved his work:

“Having this pool of talented people around us improved our performance significantly.”

We wanted to keep things moving by concentrating on the work.

You’ll get a lot more respect from the crew if you lead from the front, as lead actors should….

