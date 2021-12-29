Temuera Morrison’s full name and age are unknown.

Temuera Morrison’s full name is Temuera Morrison, and his age is Temuera Morrison.

Temuera Morrison, a STAR WARS alum, will reprise her role as Boba Fett in The Book of Boba Fett, a new Disney(plus) series.

Morrison first voiced Jengo Fett in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

Temuera Morrison, 61, is from Rotorua, New Zealand, about 140 miles north of Aukland, which is known for its Maori culture and geothermal activity.

According to Broadway.com, he received his training at the New Zealand Special Performing Arts Training Scheme, a top performing arts university.

In 1972, he made his film debut in Rangi’s Catch, and in 2016, he voiced Chief Tui in the Disney hit Moana.

In 2017, he won the BTVA People’s Choice Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film for his role in Moana.

The Maori actor from New Zealand has spent the past year bringing his cultural heritage to the big screen.

He played Maru, a Maori chief, in the 1996 TV series Adventurer and went on to play Tito Ihaka in Ihaka: Blunt Instrument (2005), Kereama in Tracker (2010), and Hemi Crane in Fresh Meat (2012).

Morrison told StarWars.com that he comes from a warrior family in New Zealand.

“I’m a Maori who has received training.”

It provides me with something to work with.

My haka (warrior dance) training began when I was a young boy in New Zealand.

“‘Ha’ means breath, and ‘ka’ means fire.

“I’m drawing energy and confidence from my warrior past.”

In 2002, he joined the Star Wars franchise as Jengo Fett, and in the video game Star Wars: Battlefront II, he played Jengo’s son, Boba Fett.

Morrison told StarWars.com that playing Boba Fett in The Mandalorian “felt right” to him.

The Mandalorian: The Book of Boba Fett is a spin-off that picks up where season two left off.

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand will be immersed in the Galaxy’s underworld to stake their claim on Tatooine in the series, which premiered on Disney(plus) on December 29.

“There were moments when I put the armor on and I was looking at (executive producers) Dave (Filoni) and Jon (Favreau), and the expression on their faces just said it all,” Morrison, now 61, told StarWars.com.

“It was a pleasant experience.

It was the right decision.

‘Yes, I should be wearing this costume,’ I thought, and it made me feel like ‘I’m back.'”

