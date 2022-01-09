Temuera Morrison’s Net Worth: How Much Does the ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Star Earn?

The Book of Boba Fett premiered on Disney(plus) just before the new year, and Temuera Morrison is getting a second chance to shine in the Star Wars franchise.

In The Empire Strikes Back, he voiced Boba Fett, and in Attack of the Clones, he played the bounty hunter’s father.

He is now the star of his own show.

So, how much money will Temuera Morrison have in 2022?

Temuera Morrison has a long history with Boba Fett, having started his career as a voice actor for the character before going on to play the man who raised him.

He returned as Boba Fett in The Mandalorian Season 2 following his appearances in The Empire Strikes Back and Attack of the Clones.

And at the conclusion of the second installment, he revealed that he’d be delving deeper into the character in his own Disney(plus) series, The Book of Boba Fett.

Of course, that doesn’t cover everything Morrison has done over the years — in fact, it doesn’t even cover all of his Star Wars projects.

He not only voiced Boba Fett in Star Wars: Visions in 2021, but he’s also played a number of characters in the franchise’s video games.

He’s also appeared in other well-known films, the most notable of which are Aquaman and Once Were Warriors.

Morrison also appeared in Disney’s Moana as Chief Tui.

What is Temuera Morrison’s net worth now, with so many projects under his belt in addition to Star Wars?

Temuera Morrison has a busy acting career, but how does that translate to his net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has a net worth of (dollar)5 million.

That’s fairly typical for a celebrity with Morrison’s background, though acting isn’t his only source of income.

Morrison has also dabbled in music and has done some directing and producing during his career.

The actor has a wide range of abilities.

And if The Book of Boba Fett continues to be a success, his net worth will likely grow.

After all, as a leading man, he stands to earn more than he did in his previous supporting roles.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.