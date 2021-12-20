Ten cleaning hacks to keep your house sparkling this holiday season, and a tea bag is your secret weapon

Lynsey Crombie shares ten cleaning hacks to keep your home spotless this Christmas, from making a festive box to getting out the ironing board.

Don’t forget that a cup of tea is your secret weapon.

I ALWAYS put each person’s gifts in a basket.

It prevents the chaos of multiple piles and the misplacement of any gifts among the discarded wrapping paper.

Creating a Christmas box is a great way to keep your trash under control.

Simply wrap an empty, open cardboard box in gift paper and have everyone place their used wrapping paper in it once their presents have been opened.

After that, you can take it outside to recycle it.

If you’ve had visitors over, pulling out a vacuum can be inconvenient if you’ve dropped a glass and it’s shattered all over the floor.

Grab a piece of bread to clean up with if this happens to you.

Those tiny shards of glass will adhere to it, and you’ll have to throw the bread away.

And that’s it!

It’s also a good idea to keep plenty of kitchen roll on hand in case of spills.

When there are children present, it is unavoidable.

Many of us enjoy using special glasses and cutlery at Christmas, so water marks are a no-no.

Steaming them in a solution of warm water and white vinegar is the best way to clean them properly.

Don’t worry, they won’t smell like vinegar because the odor goes away quickly.

Use a tea towel to buff them up and place them on the table; they’ll look lovely and shiny.

On Christmas Day, dirty pots and pans will pile up on the counter… but who wants to spend the day scrubbing?

Take out your dirty dish, fill it halfway with warm water, and place a tea bag inside.

Tea is fantastic because it contains tannins, which have been used to clean for hundreds of years.

They sever the grease and grime, which float to the top.

Then it’s just a case of rinsing.

No noxious chemicals are required.

Christmas can bring a plethora of aromas into your refrigerator from all of the family’s favorite foods.

Simply put some bicarbonate of soda in a small dish – or, better yet, an egg cup – and store it in the back of your refrigerator.

Ground coffee or porridge oats will absorb all of the noxious odors just as well.

Use some leftover orange or lemon peel in the same way…

