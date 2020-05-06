Ten most popular second-hand items sold on eBay – and how much YOU could make!

As Britain’s lockdown continues, many of us are starting to declutter our homes in a bid to keep busy – but we could also be making some cash from our unwanted items.

Experts at eBay UK have revealed the top 10 most popular second-hand items sold on the platform – and the prices they are often snapped up for.

Designer wristwatches sell for £131, on average, and women’s bags reach up to £45, while men’s coats could net shoppers £48.

It comes as shoppers can now sell and post from their homes as eBay UK has teamed up with delivery service provider Packlink to offer home collection and delivery of parcels via UPS and Hermes from just £2.85.

Here Femail reveals the top ten best-sellers, and you could make £1,273 if you sell every item on the list.