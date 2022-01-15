Tennis player Chris Evert is battling ovarian cancer.

Tennis player Chris Evert is fighting ovarian cancer.

Chris Evert, the world No. 1 tennis player, has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer at stage one.

Below is a copy of her message.

Chris McKendry co-authored a powerful ESPN article in January.

On July 14, the 18-time grand slam champion announced that she had been diagnosed with stage 1C ovarian cancer and that she had started “her first of six rounds of chemotherapy” this week.

“I’ve had a very fortunate life.

“Now I’m facing some challenges,” Chris explained.

“However, I take comfort in knowing that the chemotherapy will prevent the cancer from returning.”

Her younger sister, Jeanne Evert Dubin, died from the same type of cancer in February 2020, prompting the tennis star’s health discovery.

Chris got tested and had a “preventive hysterectomy” in December after her sister’s genetic report was updated in October, revealing a susceptibility to certain cancers.

“I was completely disoriented.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” she exclaimed.

“I’d been exercising, doing CrossFit, and playing tennis.”

“I didn’t notice any changes.”

Jeanne will now be Chris’ tour guide for the journey ahead.

She said, “She is my inspiration when I go into chemo.”

“I’ll keep her in my thoughts.”

She’ll help me get through it.”

“Be your own advocate,” the athlete said.

Learn about your ancestors.

Be completely aware of your body, trust your instincts, and be aware of changes.

Don’t pretend to be a crusader and believe this will go away.”

Chris issued a statement on Twitter following the publication of the article, explaining why she chose to reveal her diagnosis. “I wanted to share my stage 1 ovarian cancer diagnosis and the story behind it as a way to help others,” she wrote. “I feel very lucky that they caught it early and expect positive results from my chemo plan.”

She also expressed gratitude to her co-author for “her friendship” and “co-writing this very personal story with me,” as well as to her fans for “respecting my need to focus on my health and treatment plan.”

Fellow tennis stars Elise Mertens and Madison Keys tweeted their support, as did the Tennis Hall of Fame.

