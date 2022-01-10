Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Family Moments Over the Years While Raising Four Daughters: Photos

Teresa and Joe Giudice’s Family Moments Over the Years As They Raised Four Daughters: Photos

Coparenting with aplomb.

Teresa and Joe Giudice have maintained a friendly relationship while raising their four daughters.

The former couple married in October 1999 and had their first child, Gia, two years later.

Gabriella joined her as a big sister in 2004, followed by Milania and Audriana in 2006 and 2009, respectively.

In a 39-count indictment, the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars were charged with fraud in 2013.

While the author of Standing Strong was in prison from January to December 2015, her then-husband started his sentence in March 2016 and was deported to Italy after his release the following year.

Teresa first took Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana to see their father in November of this year, and the girls have since returned on their own.

Joe and the New Jersey native announced their separation in December 2019 and divorced in September of the following year.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly, “They are 100 percent supporting each other as they pursue their happiness.”

“For the time being, Joe is in Italy, and Teresa is in New Jersey.”

Their priority has always been and will continue to be their four lovely daughters.”

“Teresa and Joe discussed their future while she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best,” another insider told Us.

They didn’t want to be in a long-distance relationship at all.

Joe has been dating in Italy, and Teresa is currently caring for their daughters.

They have no grudges against one another and will continue to coparent their children.”

Teresa has moved on with Luis “Louie” Ruelas, and Joe has moved on with Daniela Fittipaldi, but they continue to honor each other on birthdays and holidays.

In June 2020, the author of Turning the Tables posted on Instagram, “Happy Fathers Day @joe.giudice.”

“Today, and every day, the girls miss you!”

“Thank you for being my angels, for proving to the world that you are superstars,” Joe expressed his gratitude.

(hashtag)thankyoubestmomever (hashtag)bestdaughters”

“I want to start by telling you how thankful I am for you,” he wrote in his Mother’s Day tribute, which read, “I want to start by telling you how thankful I am for you.”

