Teresa and Luis had a “big fight” before Teresa’s ‘WWHL’ appearance, according to Kim D.

Teresa and Luis Had a ‘Big Fight’ Before Her ‘WWHL’ Appearance,’ Kim D Says on ‘RHONJ’

Teresa Giudice of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and her fiancé Luis Ruelas got into a heated argument just moments before she went on stage, according to a reliable source from Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Kim claims she got the information from a trustworthy source, and that person’s job could be jeopardized if they spread the rumors.

Kim believes Luis was enraged after watching the first RHONJ episode.

“Luis and Teresa had a big fight in the Clubhouse before Teresa walked out, I guess he must’ve just seen the episode,” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

“I heard she works at [WWHL].”

Teresa and Luis were screaming at each other before she walked on stage, according to a source in the Clubhouse.

“I have faith in it.”

She also believes Luis was taken aback when he wasn’t shielded from the start of the episode.

“Let me tell you what I believe will occur.

He’s a self-centered egotist.

She is as well.

He believed he would be able to walk into the show unharmed.

They don’t protect their celebrities, and they certainly won’t protect their boyfriends or fiancés.”

“So they knocked him right off his pedestal in the first episode,” she explained.

Luis was seen naked in a wild video, surrounded by several men, which sparked rumors.

“I think he was just shocked,” she said of the RHONJ episode.

“It’s going to have an effect on your relationship, no matter how strong it is.”

I don’t think they’ll break up, but it will have an impact on how you feel when you see yourself being mopped the floor with in the first episode premiere.

“I think Luis was shocked, and I’m sure he and Teresa sparred for a while,” she continued.

“I wasn’t surprised at all when I heard this.”

It’s a Bravo Clubhouse employee.

They overheard them yelling at one another.

It came from a reliable source, so that’s a plus.

It’s not like it’s a second-hand item.

It was a firsthand account.”

Kim was pressed by host David Yontef to confirm that she had spoken to a credible source.

“Very, there would be no reason for this person to make it up,” she replied.

