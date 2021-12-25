Teresa Giudice and fiance Louie Ruelas’ lavish Italian Christmas celebration in their new (dollar)3.4 million mansion

Teresa Giudice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey and her fiancé Louie Ruelas celebrated Christmas Eve with family and friends at their $3.4 million mansion.

In February, the couple invested in the property as a business.

On her Instagram Story, the Bravo personality showed off her preparations for the event.

She posted pictures of the elaborate table settings, which included red tablecloths and striped runners.

The tables were set with gleaming dishes and plates, as well as festive floral arrangements.

Teresa also demonstrated some of the food she would be serving at the party, which included charcuterie boards with meats, cheeses, and fruits.

The party featured several Italian dishes as well as an extensive dessert spread that included doughnuts, Italian pastries, pies, cakes, and more.

Teresa shared photos of desserts adorning tables and doughnuts suspended from wheels.

“The Giudice Family” was on one doughnut wheel, while “The Ruelas Family” was on the other.

Teresa and Louie went last-minute shopping at a local mall ahead of the party, according to a photo posted by the cookbook author’s soon-to-be husband.

Teresa’s lavish holiday celebration comes after the trailer for the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New Jersey was released.

Teresa, who has been a regular on the reality show for years, is prominently featured in the teaser.

Her plot appears to revolve around her new relationship with Louie, with whom she recently became engaged.

The star will face serious drama as a result of this, as well as other factors.

Margaret Josephs, with whom she has previously feuded, and Melissa Gorga, her sister-in-law, are among the co-stars with whom she appears to be feuding in the trailer.

Teresa is involved in a massive brawl in the trailer.

Teresa is seen throwing cocktail glasses at Margaret during the fight, who had previously slammed Louie as a sex addict.

Teresa screams at her co-star in another scene, “You better stay the f**k out of my face.”

It’s not going to happen if you try to burst my love bubble.”

Later, while being held back by security in a bar, Margaret yelled, “Keep lying Teresa,” as she yelled back, “Disgusting white trash b***h.”

Although Teresa’s rage appears to be directed primarily at Margaret, at least in the trailer, she isn’t the only one talking behind her back about the actress.

“Everyone has been gossiping about Teresa,” sources previously told The Sun, “but Margaret Josephs has been the most vocal on camera, claiming that Luis Ruelas is a “sex addict” with a “history of abuse,” referring to stories Louie’s ex-girlfriends have shared online.

“Behind Teresa’s back, the women have gone so far as to label Luis an opportunist with…,” the insider continued.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.