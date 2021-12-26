Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ Relationship Timeline

Luis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice’s Relationship: A Timeline

Teresa Giudice’s love life took center stage during her divorce from Joe Giudice, but after their split, she fell in love with boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Gia was born in January 2001, Gabriella in October 2004, Milania in February 2006, and Audriana in September 2009. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Joe in October 1999, and the couple has four daughters: Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.

In March 2014, the reality stars hit a snag when they pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud.

Joe’s 41-month sentence was completed in March 2019, while she served 11 months in federal prison in 2015.

Prior to his release, a judge ordered that the businessman be deported to his home country of Italy in October 2018.

After months in the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he moved there in October 2019.

Teresa revealed during the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion in March 2019 that if Joe was forced to leave the country, she and Joe would end their marriage.

“I’m not interested in pursuing a long-distance relationship.”

“I’m not going to do it,” she stated emphatically.

“You know, I’d like to have someone with me all the time.

I’m well aware of what occurs.

I’m sure he’ll be seeing other women.

It happens all the time.

It’s not going to work if we do long-distance.

“‘Bye-bye,’ I’d say.”

In December 2019, Us Weekly confirmed their split.

“Teresa and Joe discussed their future while she and the girls were in Italy,” a source told Us at the time.

“They didn’t want to be in a long-distance relationship.”

Joe has been dating in Italy, and Teresa is currently caring for their daughters.

They have no grudges against each other and will continue to coparent their children.”

Teresa and Joe’s divorce was finalized in September 2020, according to news reports.

The author of Standing Strong is dating Ruelas, Us confirmed a month later.

Later on, her co-stars weighed in on the affair.

Melissa Gorga told Us exclusively in February 2021, “I wish them happiness and I hope everything is great.”

“However, it’s a brand-new product.”

You never know because it’s the beginning.

So far, he appears to be a nice guy.

