Teresa Giudice celebrates the 21st birthday of her eldest daughter and “Baby” Gia.

Teresa Giudice is celebrating the 21st birthday of her eldest daughter and "Baby" Gia.

Teresa Giudice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey threw her daughter Gia an unforgettable 21st birthday party.

Thanks to her mother, Teresa Giudice, Gia Giudice had an unforgettable 21st birthday.

On Saturday, January 12th,

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star treated her “brilliant and beautiful” daughter to an entire day of festivities in Miami, Fla., which included a daytime celebration on a yacht with snacks and drinks with her pals and an evening party at Story Miami.

According to E! News, “Gia had an amazing birthday weekend in Miami with her friends.”

“She celebrated her 21st birthday in a big way.”

Teresa also bought a two-tiered, marbled chocolate and vanilla cake for her eldest daughter from Cake Lush, which they enjoyed while out on the ocean, because no birthday party is complete without a cake.

Gia thanked the cake company for the delicious dessert in an Instagram Story clip, adding, “I love it so much.” She also re-grammed birthday wishes from her relatives and fellow RHONJ castmates Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Teresa has four daughters: Gabriella, 18, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13. Gia is the oldest of Teresa’s four daughters.

Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Guidice, with whom she divorced in 2020, have two children together.

The reality star proposed to her fiancé Luis Ruelas in October of last year.

Gia, despite being the oldest, is still regarded as a “baby” by her mother.

Teresa shared a photo of herself and her daughter smiling together on her daughter’s milestone birthday, along with a sweet caption expressing her love for her.

“On her 21st birthday, to my brilliant and lovely daughter.”

“You are a rare and wonderful soul who contributes to the betterment of the world,” she wrote.

“Be strong and never stop being YOU!! I am so proud of the woman you have become. Happy birthday, baby [two heart emojis]!”

Teresa also shared an adorable video collage of photos of Gia as she grew up, set to the tune of Post Malone and Swae Lee’s hit “Sunflower,” in which she marveled at how quickly her daughter had matured.

