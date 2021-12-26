Teresa Giudice Gets a New Car for Christmas from Fiance Luis Ruelas: ‘Thank You My Love’

Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis Ruelas Gives Her A New Car for Christmas: ‘Thank You My Love’

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas celebrated their first Christmas as an engaged couple in grand style, more than two months after their romantic proposal.

“Thank you my Love,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 49, captioned a photo of a gleaming white Mercedes sedan with a red bow on it on Saturday, December 25 via Instagram Story.

“I adore you, @louisaruelas.”

The happy couple were joined by a large gathering of their family on Saturday evening to celebrate the merry day, in addition to their extravagant holiday gift exchange.

Ruelas, 46, wore a white button-down and black pants, while his fiancée wore a sparkly red jumpsuit with matching lipstick, and the pair smiled beside their large Christmas tree.

“Family is always the best part of Christmas,” the entrepreneur wrote on his social media page.

Later, the Bravo personality gushed over her children while sharing photos of their blended family from the party.

“If I could give you one thing, it would be to see yourself as I do, your beauty, grace [and]kindness,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum captioned a social media post with her daughters, Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

“I’m incredibly proud of all four of you.”

“I love you, Mommy, and I wish you a very Merry Christmas.”

The Ultimate Girls Trip star and Ruelas got engaged after one year of dating, according to Us Weekly, when Ruelas proposed in Greece surrounded by candles, roses, a violinist, and fireworks.

“My Fiancé, you are a stunning woman both inside and out.

In October, Giudice wrote on Instagram, “I love everything about you, especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters,” while sharing video of their romantic proposal.

“You are incredible in so many ways, but one thing I admire about you is how wonderful a father you are.

I’m one of those people.

