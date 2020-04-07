Teresa Giudice Holds a Dove Release Ceremony 4 Days After Her Father’s Death

Teresa Giudice has laid her father to rest.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her family held a special memorial service for Giacinto Gorga, who passed away last Friday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, Teresa took to Instagram to share a video clip of her late father’s ceremony. In the footage, Gorga’s grandchildren could be seen releasing doves from a beautifully decorated box.

The grandkids, which included Teresa and Joe Gorga‘s kids, were all dressed in black. Moreover, as they released the doves, Italian music played in the background.

“today we set you free,” the reality TV personality captioned her touching post. “fly high to mommy.”

Teresa’s brother also wrote the same message on his Instagram page.

“The beautiful Grandchildren watching the doves fly into the heavens in honor of their Nonno,” Melissa Gorga, Joe’s wife, shared, alongside a photo of the kids looking up in the sky.

It appears the family kept the memorial service small, which could be due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and many states’ restrictions around gatherings.

“My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” Teresa shared, announcing the heartbreaking news that her father died.

“I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore & my travel buddy,” she continued her message. “You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life. You are the absolute strongest man I know & I know you missed mommy so much but you stayed for us.”

She added, “Thank you for being the best husband, father & Nonno. Your devotion to mommy was one for the record books, you were the true example and a gentleman and devoted husband. You visited mommy every single day & would go twice for the days you missed while traveling or if you were to sick to go, my silver lining is knowing you’ll be together now.Thank you for showing us all what true love is. Love you Papa Rest In Peace.”

Additionally, Joe also expressed his heartache over his dad’s passing.

“I can’t believe he is gone,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “The world lost an amazing man human being today. He was exactly what a true father and husband should be. I will miss you more than you know, But go find your wife because I know that’s all you want and all you’ve ever talked about for the past 3 years.”

He added, “You will be missed every single day. You had energy that lit up a room and everyone fell in love with you. You were truly one of a kind. I’m so happy you’re in no more pain. Rest In Peace Finally.”

Giacinto was 76 years and passed away peacefully.

At this time, the family hasn’t disclosed the cause of his death. However, Gorga had battled health problems for years, which was sometimes shown on the Bravo series.

