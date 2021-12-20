Teresa Giudice is seen in the RHONJ trailer throwing cocktail glasses at Margaret Josephs and calling her a “white trash b***h.”

Teresa Giudice throws cocktail glasses at Margaret Josephs and calls her a “white trash b***h” in the RHONJ trailer.

In a trailer for the Bravo show’s new season, Teresa Giudice threw an entire table of cocktail glasses at her nemesis Margaret Josephs.

As their feud continues, the Real Housewives of New Jersey blonde previously referred to Teresa’s fiancé Louie Ruelas as a “sex addict.”

In a preview teaser for season 12, Teresa, 49, hurled a table full of full cocktail glasses at her foe Margaret, 54.

Tensions were high at the start of the video as the reality stars sparred outside.

“You better stay the f**k out of my face,” Teresa yelled at her coworker.

It’s not going to happen if you try to break my love bubble.”

Margaret yelled, “Keep lying Teresa,” in a bar scene, as the mother of four became enraged and retorted, “Disgusting white trash b***h,” as security held her back.

Teresa and her nemesis were seated at a long table surrounded by the other housewives near the end of the trailer when Margaret exclaimed, “You’re a sick, disgusting liar!”

Teresa then hurled dozens of glasses filled with liquor and ice at Margaret, shocking the entire cast.

The feud erupted after it was revealed that the fashion designer had referred to Teresa’s fiancé Louie as a “sex addict” during filming for the upcoming season.

“Everyone has been gossiping about Teresa, but Margaret Josephs has been the most vocal on camera, claiming that Luis Ruelas is a’sex addict’ with ‘a history of abuse,’ in which she references tales that Louie’s past girlfriends have shared online,” a show insider said exclusively to The Sun.

“Behind Teresa’s back, the women have gone so far as to label Luis an opportunist with an agenda,” the source continued, “and proceed to mock Teresa’s intelligence for falling in love with a man with such a shady past.”

Only Jennifer Aydin has been “supportive” of Teresa’s relationship, according to the source.

The cast has yet to respond to the Sun’s request for comment.

