Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey poses with her new ‘family,’ which includes four daughters and a stepson, as she prepares to marry fiancé Luis Rodriguez.

As she prepares to marry her fiancé Luis Ruelas, the 49-year-old shared a group photo.

Teresa posted a group photo on Instagram on Thursday that included herself, Luis, her four daughters, and one of her fiancé’s sons.

The RHONJ star stunned in a black gown with cut-outs on the sides, while Luis looked dashing in a classic black suit.

“My Beautiful Family,” Teresa wrote in the caption.

Luis also posted a group photo from the same night, captioning it, “My Family.”

Thank you for always being there for me and for unconditionally loving me and my children.

“My two handsome sons, Nicholas and Louie Jr., my two lovely sisters, Veronica and Jennifer, my brother David, and my devoted parents, Iris and Louie Sr.

I adore you guys.

“Welcome to the clan,” says the father.

“So happy to be part of your family,” the RHONJ star wrote in the comments section.

Teresa and ex-husband Joe Giudice, 49, have four daughters: Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 years old.

The Bravo stars were married from 1999 to 2019, but divorced due to the upheaval surrounding their fraud convictions.

During a trip to Greece in October, Luis, 46, proposed to Teresa with fireworks and a massive marry me sign.

The couple has been together for over a year and recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The proposal, which took place at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, reportedly caught the mom-of-four off guard, according to an insider.

The romantic moment was described as “absolutely exquisite” by one source.

“Teresa was completely taken aback,” said the source.

Teresa slammed critics who claimed Luis was exploiting her for fame back in November.

“I say like, ‘Please mind your business,'” Teresa said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in response to the allegations.

“You should want someone else to be happy because happiness will come to you if you want someone else to be happy.”

That’s something I’m thinking about.

“I’m not interested in ever hurting or tearing someone down in any way.”

“And listen, I know people on social media make all these judgments and say all these things about him,” she continued.

He acts as if he wants to be on TV.

“He despises being on television; it’s not his cup of tea.”

“If anything, he’s encouraging me, but it’s not his cup of tea.”

