Teresa Giudice of RHONJ and her daughter Gia wore tiny cut-out dresses to celebrate a college student’s 21st birthday.

Teresa Giudice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey and her daughter Gia wore tiny cut-out dresses to celebrate Gia’s 21st birthday.

In a new Instagram post, Gia shared the mother-daughter photo while documenting her birthday bash.

Gia shared a series of photos and videos from the party on Instagram on Wednesday.

The birthday girl shared a sweet photo with her Bravo star mother, in addition to photos with her friends and videos of the night’s entertainment.

Teresa, 49, wore a bold low-cut orange dress with large cutouts on her stomach, while Gia dazzled in a tiny low-cut nude dress and heels.

Both women wore their long hair in loose curls and wore full faces of makeup as they smiled for the camera.

“The weekend is over, but the STORY will not be forgotten,” Gia wrote alongside the photos and videos.

“Yes baby the story will continue Love you,” the RHONJ actress wrote in the comments section, praising her daughter and the party.

Others praised Gia, with many calling her outfit “perf.”

“Good color on you G,” another RHONJ fan agreed, writing.

“Absolutely beautiful Gia! I’m sure you made some incredible memories celebrating your 21st!” wrote a commenter.

“Holy momma seeeeesh Teresa is on fire,” wrote another fan.

Gia documented the festivities on her actual birthday, January 8, in a previous post.

Gia’s milestone birthday was celebrated with her friends Teresa and her mother’s fiance Luis Ruelas.

They drank a lot of tequila, ate a lot of food, and partied at a Miami beach club.

Teresa took a photo with her daughter at the club, wishing her a happy 21st birthday.

Gia shared a video of her friends lounging inside her hotel room the next morning as they recovered from their wild night.

Everyone was seen getting room service from Liquid IV Therapy, an IV drip service that claims to cure hangovers by providing on-demand concierge IV hydration therapy.

Teresa shared a rare photo of all four of her daughters together, including her private daughter Gabriella, 17, just days before Gia’s birthday.

Gabriella wore a brightly colored dress that teased a bit of her flat stomach, while sister Gia smiled as her yellow crop top flashed her bare midriff in the photo.

Milania, 15, wore a fancy blue dress with curls in her long hair.

Meanwhile, Audriana, 13, had her hair straight like Gabriella’s and chose to wear a…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.