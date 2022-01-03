Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey shares a rare photo of her four beautiful daughters, including Gabriella, who is notoriously private.

Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey posts a rare photo of her four beautiful daughters, including Gabriella, who is very private.

Teresa Giudice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey shared a rare photo of her four gorgeous daughters, including Gabriella, 17, who has stayed out of the spotlight.

Teresa, 49, shared a sweet photo from her vacation in the Bahamas on Instagram.

Gabriella was dressed in a floral dress that revealed a bit of her flat stomach.

Gia, 20, smiled as her yellow crop top exposed her bare midriff.

Milania, 15, wore a fancy blue dress and curled her long hair.

Audriana, 13, dressed in a greyish outfit and wore her hair straight like Gabriella.

The siblings strutted around in high heels for the photo.

Teresa enquired in the post, “How did I get so lucky?”

“From my family to yours,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote on Instagram.

Because her father seemed more concerned with her education, Gabriella has only made a few appearances on the show with her mother.

“She’s, like, super smart,” Teresa told Page Six in December 2019.

She is extraordinary.

She’s enrolled in every honors class available.”

She continued, “So I think she’ll be able to get into any school she wants.”

Gabriela turned 16 in October 2020, and she was feted lavishly by the TV personality.

Teresa has four daughters with her ex-husband Joe Giudice, who is 49 years old.

In October 2021, the TV star and her boyfriend Luis Ruelas traveled to Greece for a romantic vacation.

During the romantic trip, Luis proposed and asked Teresa to marry him.

Joe’s four daughters paid him a visit at his bachelor pad in the Bahamas near the end of December for the holidays.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a video of the ladies swimming in crystal clear water.

In the ocean, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana swam or modeled.

Joe exclaimed, “Look at how cute they are!”

Joe told Gabriella, who was waddling in the water, “I’ve got to tell you, G, you’re brave going out there.”

She expresses her fear by saying, “I’m afraid.”

As Gia posed for pictures on the rocks near the water, her father joked, “Model, model.”

He turned the camera around and addressed his audience, saying, “I’m scared to go out there.”

I’m just a big chicken, BWAK!”

While fighting for his deportation and return to the United States, Joe admitted that he has been trying to “keep his mindset strong.”

He had lived in New Jersey previously…

