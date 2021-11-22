Teresa Giudice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey looks unrecognizable in a throwback photo with her late parents after admitting to a nose job.

Teresa Giudice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey looked unrecognizable in a throwback photo with her late parents after she admitted to getting a nose job and rumors that she had “lip fillers” circulated.

Earlier this month, during an appearance at a New Jersey event, the Bravo star admitted to the procedure.

The 49-year-old actress shared an old photo of herself with her parents while dining out on Instagram Stories, highlighting the actress’s evolution over time.

Teresa knelt between her mother and father to show off her tight dark curls for the camera.

“I miss them both so much,” she wrote alongside double heart emojis.

Teresa’s father died in April 2020, three years after his wife and Teresa’s mother passed away in 2017.

The heartfelt post highlighted how much the TV star’s appearance has changed since she recently admitted to undergoing cosmetic surgery.

On Sunday, November 7, the Ultimate Girl’s Trip star revealed her recent surgery while speaking as the keynote speaker at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo at the NJ Convention andamp; Expo Center.

“I’m not sure if anyone knows, but I had the tip of my nose done, and I was terrified of it.

So I guess I got a nose job — or at least the tip of one — and I went to Dr.

Tobias is a resident of Englewood, New Jersey.

He was fantastic.

“I didn’t feel any pain at all after I got it done,” she continued.

“I asked Louie, like, ‘Babe, should I get my nose done?’ And he’s like, ‘Is it going to make you feel better?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ So he said, ‘Do it,'” the author told the audience.

“But then I asked Louie and he’s like, ‘Babe, if it’s going to make you feel better, do it.’ And after I did it, it made me feel better,” Teresa told the crowd.

Teresa’s decision could have been influenced by her eldest daughter, who recently admitted to getting a nose job.

The procedure on the 20-year-old was also performed by the same doctor.

“Yes, I got a nose job,” Gia said in a photo with her TV star mother.

“I am an adult now, this has been a long-standing insecurity of mine, and I’ve never been happier or more at ease in my own skin!!” she wrote.

The young actress went on to say that she was “completely smitten” with her new nose.

Teresa wrote, “Couldn’t be more proud of you,” in response to her daughter’s revelation.

“You…,” she says.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]