Teresa Giudice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey rented a luxurious 70-foot yacht for (dollar)3.4K to celebrate her daughter Gia’s 21st birthday.

Teresa Giudice of the Real Housewives of New Jersey was determined to give her daughter Gia a 21st birthday to remember, so she spent (dollar)3.4K on a luxurious yacht.

The Bravo reality TV star, 49, was previously seen on a boat in Miami with her eldest daughter downing celebratory shots of Tequila.

More information about the opulent vessel – a 70′ Ferretti – has now surfaced, including its massive party space fit for a Real Housewives bash.

The yacht, which is part of the Miami Boats Rental fleet in Miami Beach, comes with its own captain and crew, as well as a must-have “cooler with ice” for chilling alcoholic beverages.

If the party is set to continue on the water, it is also equipped with paddle boards and a floating mat.

Gia was photographed posing in front of the chic cream and wooden interiors of a kitchen space for her birthday photos.

Meanwhile, tired party feet can rest comfortably on white sofas adorned with stylish cushions.

Grey throws add a touch of luxury and provide a place to dry off after a swim.

An open-plan dining area with a wooden table and chairs leads from the open-plan layout.

A wooden decked walkway leads to the back of the yacht, making it an ideal spot for a birthday tanning session.

On Real Housewives, you can keep up with all of our latest news and stories.

The yacht’s official Instagram page teases the possibility of dolphins accompanying a trip out on the waters, providing an Instagram-worthy backdrop.

Teresa wore a vibrant purple ensemble for her daughter’s special celebrations, while Gia wore a stunning white bikini beneath her sheer robe.

The camera was pointed at Dano’s Tequila bottles on the rack in the short video posted at the time.

Teresa says to her daughter, “Cheers!” as she hands her a cup.

“Happy 21st birthday!” added the Bravo star before they drank.

“Thank you!” Gia nodded.

As she drank her shot, Teresa remarked that the tequila was “so good.”

Gia also shared a photo of the massive white yacht moored at the dock in a series of Instagram stories.

She posted a photo of her tall birthday cake with the number 21 on top and her name on the bottom in another Story.

“I’m legal,” Gia said, smiling at the camera.

Teresa has three other daughters: Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13, in addition to Mia.

