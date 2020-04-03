Teresa Giudice Says Her Father Is “Struggling” and Asks Fans for “Any Extra Prayers”

Teresa Giudice took to Instagram on Thursday to ask fans to pray for her father Giacinto Gorga.

“At this trying time, I’m graciously asking for any extra prayers, good vibes, love….Please send my father’s way,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey star wrote via the social network. “My father is struggling and my girls and I need him, we need his love, his presence & his strength. #ThePowerofPrayers.”

She also shared a photo of her dad celebrating his birthday alongside the Bravolebrity and her four daughters: Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana. In addition, she played Céline Dion‘s song “Because You Loved Me” via her Instagram Stories.

Teresa did not specify how her father is “struggling.”

After she shared the news, the 47-year-old celebrity received several messages of support from her friends and co-stars.

“Sending so many prayers and love,” fellow cast member Margaret Josephs wrote in the comments section.

“Prayers,” added The Real Housewives of Orange County alumna Vicki Gunvalson.

Teresa’s ex, Joe Giudice, shared some kind words, as well.

“I love you all,” he commented. “God help my father-in-law and family. Prayers.”

The post came less than two weeks after Teresa’s sister-in-law and co-star Melissa Gorga asked her followers for a “couple extra prayers” for Giacinto, whom she called “the best soul.”

Fans have watched Giacinto experience challenges over the years. Back in November, for instance, Teresa had to leave BravoCon early to take her father to the hospital.

“He has pneumonia,” her brother, Joe Gorga, told Page Six at the time. “He’s all right. He’s not that bad, hopefully. He’ll be okay. So let’s see what happens.”

Teresa also opened up about how her family looks after Giacinto during a 2018 interview with The Daily Dish.

“None of us can be sick around him because he catches it right away,” she said at the time. “We’re constantly always washing our hands. Like when you have a baby and you make sure everything’s clean, that’s how you have to be with him because he gets sick easily.”

E! News reached out to Teresa’s team but did not receive further details.

