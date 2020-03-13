Teresa Giudice Says She Might Freeze Her Eggs to Have a Baby Boy

Following her split from Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice has baby on the brain.

The former couple of Real Housewives of New Jersey fame called it quits after 20 years of marriage back in December 2019, following his deportation to his native Italy. Now, in the second part of the Bravo series’ reunion that aired on Wednesday night, Teresa was asked by a fan about her future baby plans.

The fan referenced the fact that Teresa and Joe had tried via IVF to have a son before the birth of their fourth and final daughter, Audriana. Would she try again with another man?

“Yes,” she told host Andy Cohen with her fellow castmates seated around. “I would love to have a little boy.”



The 47-year-old reality star added, “I might freeze my eggs—you never know.”

Giudice also dished on what kind of man she’s looking for in her next relationship.

“My first guy was Italian. I want my next one to be Jewish,” she said. “I heard Jewish men make the best husbands.”

Teresa added, “I want somebody to talk so sweet to me, gentle…I want to be beautiful to him.”

“I’m just done with the whole Italian tough guy,” she declared. “I want something different.”

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)