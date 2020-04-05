Teresa Giudice Shares Touching Tributes of Her Father a Day After His Death

Family is forever.

Teresa Giudice is continuing to honor her father Giacinto Gorga—who passed away on Friday morning—with touching tributes on social media.

“This is the first night in my life I’ve gone to bed without knowing my papa would be there for me in the morning,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared on Instagram. “My heart has broken into a million pieces but I know you’re finding mommy right now….I love you both so much.”

In another post, she raised a glass to the patriarch of her family with a special post.

“Yesterday with the rain the skies cried with me for you leaving…today you made the sun shine to let me know you arrived & found mommy,” Teresa wrote, alongside an image of of her and her four daughters posing with their grandpa. “I know how you loved your Blue so today I raise a glass to you!Salute to you PaPa.”

“Always the Life of the party,” she captioned a separate post. Adding, “Legend.”

Teresa’s heartfelt posts of her dad come a day after he passed away.

He was 76 years old.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star announced the heartbreaking news on social media.

“My father, my protector, my hero, God took you early this morning to be with mommy, I saw you peacefully pass & I know you kept fighting for my daughters and I,” she expressed on Instagram.

“I have so many amazing thoughts of you, every day seeing you in the kitchen at my home, teaching my girls to cook, my partner in crime on shopping trips, your love of the shore & my travel buddy,” she continued. “You always wanted everyone to have a good time, eat great food, have a stiff drink and enjoy life.”

The Bravolebrity also spoke of how caring and loving her father was. She especially praised him for his adoration for her Antonia Gorga, who passed away in March 2017.

“Thank you for showing us all what true love is,” Teresa said, before signing off. “Love you Papa Rest In Peace.”

Additionally, Joe Gorga, expressed his heartache over his loss.

“I can’t believe he is gone,” the RHONJ star shared about his dad. “The world lost an amazing man human being today. He was exactly what a true father and husband should be. I will miss you more than you know, But go find your wife because I know that’s all you want and all you’ve ever talked about for the past 3 years.”

He added, “You will be missed every single day. You had energy that lit up a room and everyone fell in love with you. You were truly one of a kind. I’m so happy you’re in no more pain. Rest In Peace Finally.”

