Teresa Giudice Was Overheard Saying Her Romance With Louie Isn’t as Perfect as She Wants Her Fans to Believe on ‘RHONJ’

Teresa Giudice Was Apparently Overheard Saying Her Romance With Louie Isn’t as Perfect as She Wants Her Fans to Believe On ‘RHONJ’

Teresa Giudice, star of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, announced her engagement to businessman Luis “Louie” Ruelas in October.

Teresa said yes to Louie when he proposed at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, two years after her divorce from her husband of 20 years, Joe Giudice.

Despite Teresa’s claims that she has found her “soulmate,” she was overheard saying that her relationship with Louie isn’t as perfect as she would like her fans to believe.

On October 19, Ruelas reportedly proposed to Giudice on one knee, according to People magazine.

A choreographed fireworks display illuminated a “Marry Me” sign as the proposal was made.

The proposal was “absolutely exquisite,” according to a source, and “Teresa was completely surprised.”

In the Season 11 reunion episode of ‘RHONJ,’ Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider criticize Teresa Giudice’s outdated view of sexual harassment.

Dina Manzo, Giudice’s former RHONJ costar, and her husband Dave Cantin were both present for the special occasion.

The foursome dined on lobster, sea bass, and lamb chops while drinking champagne at the resort’s Nama restaurant all night.

Giudice said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that her chemistry with Ruelas is “amazing,” and that he encourages her to be more open.

“Like, I completely understand how he feels.”

With a smile, Giudice explained that he “expresses his feelings.”

“Because he’s so open, I feel compelled to express myself to him.”

He, like me, enjoys being the center of attention.

We both pay a lot of attention to each other, which I adore.

We can’t seem to stay away from each other.”

After Jackie Hoffman said “if he’s Latin, he’s probably the only one who could keep up with that libido of hers,” the RHONJ star boasted about her sex life with Ruelas, calling it “amazing” and “you don’t even know.”

In December 2020, Giudice and Ruelas announced their relationship on Instagram, with a photo of the Bravo star sitting on Ruelas’ lap.

“The BEST thing that came out of 2020,” she captioned the photo.

They were spotted at LAX in Los Angeles a month later, packing on the PDA.

Joe and the couple’s daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 — also took a trip to the Bahamas.

