Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Gia, 20, flaunts her figure after plastic surgery in a sports bra and spandex leggings.

Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia, 20, flaunted her toned figure in a sultry sports bra and tight spandex leggings after admitting to having plastic surgery.

In an Instagram photo, Gia wished her followers “love and kisses.”

While wearing her mother’s “love collection,” the RHONJ star blew a kiss at the camera.

Teresa’s fashion line produced this black “Faux Wrap bra.”

The 20-year-old’s gray spandex leggings were part of her Electric Yoga line.

Teresa’s daughter flaunted her slim and sexy figure in another outfit in an Instagram Story.

Gia wore a white crop top and beach leggings, letting her blonde hair down.

Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice, 51, have three daughters: Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12 years old.

The TV star and her boyfriend Luis Ruelas went on a romantic getaway to Greece in October 2021.

Luis proposed to Teresa and asked her to be his wife during the romantic trip.

Gia also joked in October that she was “so bad at TikTok” as she went bare-faced in a rare video.

Gia was 19 years old when she posted a picture of her new nose on social media in July 2020.

She had posted a photo of herself posing with her reality star mother.

Gia wore a pink lace top with white sandal heels and high-waisted light denim jeans.

The Real Housewives star was dressed in a black off-the-shoulder top, cheetah print pants, and black sandal heels.

“Yes, I got a nose job,” Gia admitted in the caption.

She expressed her gratitude to Dr.

“I am an adult now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a while, and I’ve never been happier and so comfortable in my own skin!” said Geoffrey Tobias.

Gia’s mother admitted to having undergone surgery in November 2021.

Teresa revealed that she had a nose job done by the same doctor who did her daughter’s.

The TV personality revealed the following while speaking as the keynote speaker at the New Jersey Ultimate Women’s Expo at the NJ Convention andamp; Expo Center:

“I’m not sure if anyone knows, but I had the tip of my nose done, and I was terrified of it.

So I guess I had a nose job — or at least the tip of one — and I went to Dr.

Englewood’s Tobias,…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.