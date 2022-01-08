During a trip to the Bahamas with her father Joe, Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia, 20, flaunts her trim figure in a tiny red bikini.

Gia Giudice, Teresa’s daughter, flaunts her trim figure in a tiny red bikini while on vacation in the Bahamas with her father Joe.

Gia, 20, took a series of Instagram photos to document her time in the sun.

Teresa’s daughter sat and stretched her legs across the white resting place.

In the second photo, the reality star turned her head as the sun’s rays tanned her toned body.

Gia said she saw a “little hermit crab” near the waters of Nassau, Bahamas.

Teresa, 49, is the mother of three other daughters: Milania, 15, Gabriella, 17, and Audriana, 13.

Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice, 49, have four daughters together.

In the comments section, Gia’s father wrote “Love you” and used red-heart emojis.

The mother of four is now engaged to Luis Ruelas, 46, who proposed to her while on a romantic getaway to Greece.

Joe’s daughters paid him a visit at his bachelor pad in the Bahamas during the holidays in December 2021.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a video of the women swimming in the crystal clear water.

Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana swam in the ocean and took pictures next to it.

Joe exclaimed, “Look at how cute they are!”

He said to Gabriella, who was waddling in the water, “I’ve got to tell you G, you’re brave going out there.”

“I’m afraid,” says the speaker.

Gia posed for photos on the rocky shore near the water, and her father joked, “Model, model.”

He said, as he turned the camera on himself, “I’m afraid to go out there.”

Just because I’m a big chicken…

The speaker screams, “BWAK!”

Gia isn’t the only member of the Giudice family who has strutted her stuff in a bikini.

Teresa shared photos from their recent beach trip to Cabo in January.

She shared a photo on social media of herself in a tiny swimsuit with a large cutout.

The TV personality posed with one hand on her thigh and the other clutching her cowboy hat.

Teresa and Luis posed for the camera against a sunset backdrop.

She captioned the image, “LOS CABOS 2022.”

Fans of the Real Housewives of New York and New Jersey flocked to the comments section to accuse her of photo tampering.

One RHONJ fan stated that Teresa’s “photoshopping” was “enough.”

Another RHONJ fan stated, “Get over yourself already.”

There’s a third RHONJ in the mix now.

