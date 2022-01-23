Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia almost slips out of her tight black top weeks after turning 21.

Gia, 21, shared a photo of her night out at Philippe Downtown on Instagram.

As they sat at their table, Teresa’s daughter was enjoying drinks with her cousin.

The young RHONJ star was dressed in a black V-necked top that revealed a lot of cleavage.

Above her bare chest, she wore a beautiful necklace.

While they smiled at the camera, her cousin had her arm around Gia’s shoulder.

“With my cousin…what else is new,” Gia captioned the photo.

Gia continued the celebrations by posting another Instagram Story photo.

Gia and her cousin pulled out their cameras and took selfies in the mirror.

In another story, while standing beside her bed, the 21-year-old TV star teased her sexy top and flaunted her tight leather pants.

Gia had recently documented the festivities from her birthday celebration at the start of January.

Teresa and her fiance Luis Ruelas joined the reality star in celebrating her milestone birthday.

They drank a lot of tequila, went out to eat, and partied at a Miami beachfront club.

Teresa took a photo with her daughter at the club and wished her a happy 21st birthday.

Gia shared a video of herself and her friends lounging around in a hotel room the next morning on social media.

They appeared to be regaining their composure after the previous night’s revelry.

Room service appeared to be providing Liquid IV therapy to everyone.

The drip service offers on-demand concierge IV hydration therapy that is said to help with hangovers.

Teresa has three other daughters: Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 13 years old.

Teresa and her ex-husband Joe Giudice, with whom she was married from 1999 to 2019, have two daughters.

The birthday girl recently took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with the Bravo star.

Gia strutted around in a tiny low-cut nude dress and heels.

The reality star, 49, wore a bright orange dress with large cut-outs on her stomach.

They wore their long hair in loose curls and applied makeup to their faces.

“The weekend may be over, but the STORY will not be forgotten,” Gia wrote alongside the photos and videos.

Teresa jumped right into the comments section to congratulate her daughter on the party.

“Yes, baby, the story will keep going,” she wrote.

I adore you.”

